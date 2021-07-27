Portsmouth-based Coast Guard cutter Harriet Lane returns home following Caribbean Sea patrol

During its patrol, the Harriet Lane seized 882 pounds of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $16 million.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returned home to Portsmouth on Sunday from a 72-day counter-drug patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

During its patrol, the Harriet Lane intercepted a vessel and seized 882 pounds of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $16 million.

The Harriet Lane crew also conducted a towing exercise with the USS Wichita, taking the 378-foot littoral combat ship in tow.

“I am tremendously humbled to have completed my first patrol aboard Harriet Lane with this fine crew of maritime professionals,” said Cmdr. Ben Goff, commanding officer of the Harriet Lane.

“Throughout, we showcased a diversity of talent unique to the world’s best Coast Guard. I am extremely proud of the crew for their unwavering flexibility and selfless service amidst a variety of scheduling changes and mission challenges. Likewise, it was a true privilege to conduct operations and training with our US, Dutch, and French navy partners.”