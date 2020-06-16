Portsmouth veteran's photo is last Virginian added to 'Wall of Faces' memorial

Virginia has 1,307 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, and since its inception, the Wall of Faces project has worked to get pictures of every single one.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A project to put a photo to go along with every name inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. now has a picture for every Virginia veteran.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has 1,307 names on the wall, and since its inception, the Wall of Faces project has worked to get pictures of every single one.

"People are familiar with the wall, the Vietnam Veterans wall, and what they want to do is create digital images, pictures, stories," Bert Schmidt, the president and CEO of WHRO Public Media, told 13News Now in 2015.

On Tuesday, WHRO announced they had reached a milestone: they now had a photo of the last missing Virginia veteran, Sgt. Walter Williams Jr. of Portsmouth.

“We are thrilled to announce Sergeant Williams has been found,” Schmidt said with Tuesday's announcement. “Now, every Virginian has a photo to honor their service and memory. I want to thank everyone who helped us with this amazing project.”