WASHINGTON — Executives from five property management companies that run the nation's privatized military housing units told lawmakers they are sorry.

The apologies came Thursday when leaders of the companies appeared before the House Armed Services Committee after reports came to light one year ago about widespread problems with toxic lead, asbestos, mold, water damage and pest infestation at the properties.

They said they have taken a number of proactive steps to fix the issues, but they acknowledged there's still a long way to go in both repairing the problems and in re-earning tenants' trust.

"We have heard your concerns and those of our residents loud and clear," said Richard Taylor of Balfour Beatty. "And on behalf of Balfour Beatty communities, I'd like to apologize for having short of the high standards our military families deserve."

Jarl Bliss of Lincoln Military Housing also said he is sorry.

"It's obvious some of our families feel we have come up short," he said. "As the president of the organization, I apologize to our military families for the times we have failed to live up to expectations."

The committee member said what matters now is not words but deeds.

"The confidence that our communities have and that our service members have in their ability to trust their families to your care, collective care, has been seriously eroded," said Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Oklahoma).

Virginia Senator Mark Warner said today he's heard enough. He wants action.

"This not rocket science," he said. "We've seen other private companies able to make sure that if you've got a broken pipe, if you've got mold, you get remediation on a timely basis."

