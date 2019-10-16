WASHINGTON — Eleven suspicious deaths last year involving fatal insulin injections at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia led to today's hearing on Capitol Hill.

The VA's Office of Inspector General told the House Veterans Affairs Committee on Oversight that the problem is more widespread than just the West Virginia cases.

"In numerous reports over the last few years, my office has detailed incidents where physician care did not meet VA standards and episodes where veterans were placed at risk of harm as a result of too many months of unchecked, substandard care," said Dr. John Daigh, Assistant Inspector General for Health Care Inspections at the VA's Office of Inspector General.

The Veterans Health Administration said the mistakes and misdeeds are deeply disturbing and extremely troubling, but not the norm.

"VA is committed to safe, high-quality health care," said Dr. Steve Lieberman, Acting Principal Deputy Undersecretary for Health, Veterans Health Administration. "We know that some staff do not uphold VA's values and we will hold accountable anyone that provides poor care or commits crimes in our facilities."

Other high profile cases discussed at the hearing include a pathologist at a VA hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas who, over 11 years, botched diagnoses for over 3,000 patients, three of whom died. He has been charged with manslaughter and fraud.

In Decatur, Georgia, an Air Force veteran, who recently died in a VA nursing home, was found with over 100 ant bites on his body.

The Government Accountability Office recommended the VA do a much better job identifying clinicians who are negligent, abusive or committing criminal acts.

"Strengthening policies in oversight of VA medical center credentialing provider clinical cases when concerns are raised are key to decreasing the risk that our veterans and the general public will be exposed to unsafe care," said Sharon Silas, Director Health Care Team, U.S. Government Accountability Office.