Protecting those who protect our nation's heroes

Lawmakers debate enhancing laws that protect whistleblowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

WASHINGTON — Protecting the people who protect our nation's heroes: whistleblowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs expose wrong-doing at the agency.

In speaking truth to power, whistleblowers have played a key role in highlighting instances of waste, fraud, and abuse at the VA. Yet, they frequently face retaliation for their disclosures while senior agency leaders face almost no accountability for their actions.

"To be perfectly blunt, VA had wholly neglected its duty to whistleblowers for years and years," said Rep. Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire).

Allegations of a culture of intimidation, reprisal, and retaliation toward whistleblowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs persist.

"VA must create a culture where employees are not discouraged or stifled by a threat of retaliation such as the threat of a loss of job or workforce harassment for simply speaking out," said Rep. Mark Takano (D-California).

In 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order establishing the VA Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection to improve the department's ability to hold employees accountable and enhance protections for whistleblowers.

However, it appears that the office is not doing its job well.

The VA's Acting Assistant Secretary for and Whistleblower Protection told the House Veterans Affairs Committee on Wednesday that only approximately half of the 29 recommendations for responses to retaliation reports have been acted upon.

"We can't enforce our recommendations," said Hansel Cordeiro. "All we can do is basically make a recommendation. We provide the evidence by supporting it. And then, a proposing official decides whether they want to take OAWP's recommendation or not."