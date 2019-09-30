SARASOTA, Fla. — “All are welcome to attend.”

That’s what one veteran’s obituary reads on Legacy Options Funeral & Cremation Services' website.

The obituary says Edward K. Pearson, 80 of Naples has no immediate family.

The veteran died Aug. 31 and his service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1, in Sarasota.

The interment will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery and he will receive military honors.

