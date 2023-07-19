Questions raised after Younkin sends Virginia National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Rep. Bobby Scott says soldiers and airmen should remain in Virginia to be available in the event of an emergency.

WASHINGTON — Opposition is being voiced over Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's decision to send 100 Virginia National Guard troops to help support the counter-illegal immigration mission along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The soldiers and airmen departed just over a week ago.

Youngkin sent them in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Youngkin said it's important to stop the flow of drugs and human trafficking into the U.S. and eventually Virginia.

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said in a statement. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis."

But Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, 3rd District) is questioning the move.

"You do have a problem when another governor requests assistance. But I don't see the priority at the border for Virginia National Guard troops at this time. They should be there for emergencies in Virginia. But national politics may be involved," he said.

The deployment is said to be costing Virginia's taxpayers $3.1 million.