YORKTOWN, Va. — ITA International President and CEO and former Naval Surface Warfare Officer Mike Melo knows all about how hard it is for a veteran-owned small business to succeed.

"It took me two years of knocking on doors to get that very first contract," he said.

When competitors don't play by the rules, he says, "It's just unfair for us."

That's where the "Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act of 2019", re-introduced this week in Congress comes in.

The measure is designed to protect service disabled veteran-owned and veteran-owned small businesses by weeding out fraud in the Veterans Affairs system.

"I think most veteran-owned businesses are doing it the right way," he said. "They follow the rules."

"There are a couple of companies out there that will take advantage of the federal government," added Melo. "They won't do the work share they're supposed to do, or they take advantage of getting a contract, they'll do a little piece of it and they'll send it off to some large company. So those are the people this bill is designed to catch."

The bill would require participants in the Vets First Program to certify that they are performing the required percentage of work.

And it directs the V.A. to refer suspected violators to the Office of the Inspector General for investigation.

If the V.A. determines that a contract recipient did not act in good faith, the company will be subject to referral to the V.A. Suspension Committee, a criminal fine, and criminal prosecution.

"I think its a great idea," said Melo."There's a lot of support across the Commonwealth and the country. Anywhere that can help us get good opportunities is great."

The bill unanimously passed in the House of Representatives last year.