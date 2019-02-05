VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads residents were reacting to comments made on the USS Harry S. Truman Tuesday.

Truman’s Command Master Chief said, “Clap like you’re at a strip club,” prior to the arrival of the Vice President.

Some say it’s no big deal.

“It’s pretty funny. I don’t think anyone should take it seriously, it’s funny.” Said Kristi Breakfell.

“Talking like sailors. I’m not surprised by it,” said Sara Radagna.

However, others said the Command Master Chief really rocked the boat.

“Definitely not what we should be doing or representing our country in the best way,” said Hope Sadowski.

“I feel like it’s inappropriate. He is the vice president,” said Eric Hall.

People who visit strip clubs said the message wasn’t even accurate. Mark Smith said he doesn’t ever remember clapping.

“I just kind of watch,” said Smith.

We also spoke with a sailor who was on the aircraft carrier when the incident happened. He tried to put the situation into perspective.

“It was kind of shocking because it was a little unexpected, but we were all tense, and he said it to try and loosen up the room, make everyone a little more comfortable,” said the sailor, who chose not to be named.

He said for many of the service men and women in attendance it was the first time meeting a leader of that stature.

“And he was trying to talk to us. Help us understand it because most of the military is young and that’s the kind of humor that we understand,” said the sailor.

He said the CMC had the best of intentions and it’s unfair to pass any judgment on him or the navy based on this one mistake.



“He is a wonderful guy, has the biggest heart in the world. He will always be there for somebody. This was just out of character. He didn’t know what else do,” said the sailor.