Remains of 7 missing Marines, Sailor recovered along with sunken AAV

The transfer of remains will not be open to the public, and the MEU asks that the privacy of the families be respected.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The remains of the 8 missing service members were recovered on Friday according to a release by the I Marine Expeditionary Force along with the sunken amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of San Clemente Island.

The AAV was located on Tuesday after sinking to a depth of approximately 385 feet after taking on water during a shore-to-ship maneuver approximately 1,500 meters off the coast during the island.

According to officials, the recovered Marines and Sailor will soon be transferred to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for preparation by mortuary affairs teams for burial. Marine and Navy pallbearers will place the remains aboard an aircraft bound for Dover AFB in a solemn transfer. From Dover AFB, their remains will then be released to their families in accordance with their wishes.

The transfer of remains will not be open to the public, and the MEU asks that the privacy of the families be respected as they make final arrangements for their loved ones.

Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas, also died in the AAV mishap and was pronounced dead at the scene on July 30. His remains were transferred to Dover AFB on August 5.

“Our hearts and thoughts of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are with the families of our recovered Marines and Sailor,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “We hope the successful recovery of our fallen warriors brings some measure of comfort.”

The fatal accident, which prompted an immediate suspension of AAV water operations, took place on Thursday, July 30, at about 5:45 p.m. while the crew was en route to a waiting ship following several days of operational maneuvers, said Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force.

The incident remains under investigation.