x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

military-news

Remembering and learning from the USS Thresher, 57 years later

The nuclear-powered submarine sunk 57 years ago. All 129 sailors on board died.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It goes down in the history books as one of the Navy's darkest days: April 10th, 1963.

The USS Thresher sunk that day. All 129 men aboard perished.

The USS Thresher became the world's first nuclear-powered submarine to be lost at sea. The most likely reason for the sinking: failure of a salt-water piping system joint

Despite the tragedy,  the Thresher accident turned into a watershed moment for the Navy, leading to the implementation of a rigorous submarine safety program known as SUBSAFE.

Even though the Thresher was not built at Newport News Shipbuilding, that company's shipbuilders can still learn something important from it, according to a new video posted on president Jennifer Boykins' Facebook page.

USS Thresher – A Story Every Shipbuilder Needs to Know

In the midst of this national health crisis, I ask that you take a moment to pause, and to think about the importance of what we do every day as shipbuilders. Friday, April 10, marks the 57th anniversary of the tragic sinking of the submarine USS Thresher – a story that every shipbuilder needs to know and pass down to those who follow us. Please take a moment to watch this video, and please join me in a moment of silence tomorrow – no matter where you are – as we sound the shipyard whistle at 9:15 a.m. for 57 seconds to remember the 129 lives lost aboard USS Thresher.

Posted by Jennifer Boykin on Thursday, April 9, 2020

"I hope the Thresher story will serve as a reminder to all why doing our best each and every day matters," she said. "I know that the lessons learned from thresher are guiding us today to produce the highest quality, most complex ships for our United States Navy."

On Friday at the shipyard, they held a 57-second moment of silence for the Thresher, at 9:15 a.m. the exact moment she went down in the Atlantic.

RELATED: Future of Navy destroyers now in question; 27 could go away by 2034

RELATED: Military members remember fallen comrades