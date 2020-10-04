Remembering and learning from the USS Thresher, 57 years later

In the midst of this national health crisis, I ask that you take a moment to pause, and to think about the importance of what we do every day as shipbuilders. Friday, April 10, marks the 57th anniversary of the tragic sinking of the submarine USS Thresher – a story that every shipbuilder needs to know and pass down to those who follow us. Please take a moment to watch this video, and please join me in a moment of silence tomorrow – no matter where you are – as we sound the shipyard whistle at 9:15 a.m. for 57 seconds to remember the 129 lives lost aboard USS Thresher.