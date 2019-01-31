WASHINGTON — Virginia's 2nd District Congresswoman Elaine Luria has been chosen to lead a veterans subcommittee.

Luria will chair the Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs. She will be the first woman veteran ever to serve on a veterans' committee and the first to lead a veterans' subcommittee.

The subcommittee focuses on things like pensions, life insurance, and pay for service members and veterans.

The first-term Democrat also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.