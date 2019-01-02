WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) was named Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces on Friday.

“I’m proud to take leadership roles that will produce bipartisan solutions for active-duty military and veterans,” Congresswoman Luria said. “With jurisdiction over maritime programs, shipbuilding, and more, the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee is crucial to the Hampton Roads community, and I am honored to serve in this capacity.”

The appointment means that Luria will have leadership roles on both the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. On Thursday, the Navy-veteran was named Chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs.

The Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces maintains jurisdiction over Navy and Marine Corps acquisition programs, Naval Reserve equipment, and they focus on Maritime issues.

The subcommittee also focuses on programs like shipbuilding; long-range bomber, airlift, and tanker aircraft; seaborne unmanned systems; and national security aspects of our domestic maritime programs.