Local congressman calls Republican amendments to NDAA 'totally irrelevent'

GOP additions to defense bill would stop abortion leave for troops, ban diversity training.

WASHINGTON — One Hampton Roads Congressman is blasting Republican-backed amendments that were added to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the NDAA last week, loaded up with several hot-button social issue additions.

They include banning abortion travel for troops and removing diversity training.

All but four House Democrats voted against the measure as amended.

Among the "no" votes was Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, 3rd District), who called the additions "totally irrelevant."

In an interview with 13 News Now, Scott said: "It's the first time since I've been here that the bill has been used for things other than national defense, national security of our nation."

The Senate is expected to begin consideration of its version of the NDAA possibly as soon as Wednesday.