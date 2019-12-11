NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy announced repairs to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) are complete.

All efforts are being made to return the carrier and air wing to sea to conduct operations. Back in August, the Navy announced an emergent maintenance requirement for an electrical issue aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

The Navy said it replaced damaged components and completed tests to ensure no further issues will arise.

An engineering analysis, coupled with inspections aboard several aircraft carriers, show that this was a localized issue and not a class-wide concern. The success of this repair was due to the outstanding efforts of multiple Navy organizations and industry partners who quickly brought their expertise and skills to bear to resolve this issue.

“Returning HST to full functionality was a team effort with a tremendous amount of work and collaboration by NAVSEA, our industry partners, shipyard workers, and the crew of HST to overcome a very challenging technical issue,” said Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Admiral Thomas Moore.

The Navy said it will not discuss schedules or future operations, but every effort is being made to make the carrier, air wing, and sailors operationally ready to deploy.

The aircraft carrier provides a wide range of flexible mission capabilities to include maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations, and security cooperation.

