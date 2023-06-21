Report: Action needed by U.S. Coast Guard to improve mission execution

The Government Accountability Office says when it comes to planning for and investing in future operations, USCG "could do more in some areas."

WASHINGTON — A new report says the U.S. Coast Guard needs to take action to improve mission execution.

And it's a big mission. The Coast Guard is responsible for protecting and defending more than 100,000 miles of U.S. coastline and inland waterways, with 11 core missions including search and rescue, and migrant and drug interdiction.

The Government Accountability Office in its new report says that to operate effectively, the Coast Guard must use its resources wisely while planning for and investing in future operations.

The report asserts that the Coast Guard "could do more in some areas."

"Ensuring that the service has complete and accurate information to manage its workforce, operations, and assets is critical to its ability to meet mission demands," said Heather MacLeod, a Director for GAO's Homeland Security and Justice team.

She continued: "Addressing our recommendations will help the Coast Guard improve mission execution and better manage its resources."

The GAO has made 39 recommendations, but the Coast Guard has implemented just seven of them.

Potentially further complicating matters for the Coast Guard is the threat of next year having to operate under Fiscal Year 2022 funding levels and the possibility of a government shutdown this October 1.

The Coast Guard's Vice Commandant told lawmakers that the last shutdown in 2018 and 2019 which lasted 35 days, hurt.

"It was hard on our Coast Guard and our families. When there was a shutdown, we didn't get paid. It was demoralizing. It had a profound effect, which translated into an operational effect as well," said Admiral Steve Poulin in testimony Wednesday before the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.