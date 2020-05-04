Report: Fired Navy captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt tests positive for COVID-19

Fired Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from command of the virus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Fired Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from command of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from the Navy Times and the New York Times.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced Thursday he relieved Crozier of duty after the CO's letter seeking help with the coronavirus cases on the aircraft carrier went public.

Numerous videos on Twitter showed hundreds of sailors gathered in the hangar bay and chanting Crozier's name when he left the aircraft carrier in Guam.