Report says U.S. military is falling short measuring progress of diversity efforts within ROTC programs

WASHINGTON — The nation's Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) programs prepare postsecondary students for service as commissioned officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force.

They are the Defense Department's largest source of military officers.

With programs in more than 1,400 colleges and universities in all 50 states, ROTC produced more than 94,000 officers between 2011 and 2021.

The Department of Defense is on record seeking diversity in the ranks, describing it as "integral to overall readiness and mission accomplishment, and reflective of the Nation we serve."

But according to the Government Accountability Office, the DOD is falling short when it comes to measuring diversity efforts within the ROTC.

In a new report, the GAO said the military departments have not developed a comprehensive approach for evaluating ROTC program contributions to a diverse officer corps.

In short, they don't know what they don't know.

GAO Director of Defense Capabilities and Management Brenda Farrell said action is needed to better monitor ROTC's diversity progress.

"Having a diverse work force is key to them fulfilling their mission. And this is nothing new. I mean, this is something DOD has acknowledged for years," she said. "They don't have a comprehensive approach for evaluating if ROTC is contributing to the goal of having a diverse work force. Because they don't have that approach, it limits their ability to make informed decisions about modification of ROTC."