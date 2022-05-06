x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

Report: Navy investigating death of sailor aboard USS Bataan

Navy officials are investigating the death of a junior sailor who died aboard the ship last month, according to the Navy Times.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy is investigating the death of a sailor who died aboard the USS Bataan last month, according to a report by the Navy Times. 

The report, which cites a Navy spokesperson, says that Aviation Ordnanceman Amare Long was found dead on the ship on April 18.

Long appears to be a Hampton Roads native, and the first recipient of a scholarship that sends local residents to a University of North Carolina summer basketball camp, according to a recent Facebook post by the Mark Edwin Lee UNC Basketball Camp Scholarship group.

"Amar’e was an extremely dedicated brother, son, grandson & most recently, Sailor in the United States NAVY," the post said.

"His passion for life, leadership skills, & infectious smile will long be remembered not only by family & friends, but by the community at large."

Long enlisted in August 2020. Bataan was his first command after "A" school, according to the Navy Times report.  

Related Articles