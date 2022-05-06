Report: Navy investigating death of sailor aboard USS Bataan

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy is investigating the death of a sailor who died aboard the USS Bataan last month, according to a report by the Navy Times.

Long appears to be a Hampton Roads native, and the first recipient of a scholarship that sends local residents to a University of North Carolina summer basketball camp, according to a recent Facebook post by the Mark Edwin Lee UNC Basketball Camp Scholarship group.



"Amar’e was an extremely dedicated brother, son, grandson & most recently, Sailor in the United States NAVY," the post said.



"His passion for life, leadership skills, & infectious smile will long be remembered not only by family & friends, but by the community at large."