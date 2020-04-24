Report: Navy recommends fired TR commanding officer should be reinstated

Captain Brett Crozier was fired after pleading for Navy commanders to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Roosevelt.

WASHINGTON — The New York Times and the Associated Press are reporting the Navy has recommended reinstating Captain Brett Crozier as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Crozier was relieved of duty on April 2 when a letter he wrote to his chain of command seeking help for the COVID-19 outbreak on his ship made its way into the San Francisco Chronicle.

At least 840 Roosevelt sailors have now tested positive for COVID-19, and one has died.

Additionally, the former Acting Navy Secretary that fired Crozier, Thomas Modly, has himself resigned after having flown to Guam to berate Crozier, calling him "stupid."

On Friday, The New York Times and The Associated Press reported that Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday and acting Navy Secretary James McPherson made the recommendation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper to reinstate Crozier.

Former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who held the post from 2009 to 2017, says Crozier did the right thing by looking out for his crew.

"The firing of Captain Crozier before any investigation was done, before the facts completely came, I just thought was premature and wrong," he said. "He sent that letter out of desperation and I think it's real leadership, because by hitting the send button, he knew he was at least putting at risk his career if not ending his career in the Navy."

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said, "During this time of crisis, Captain Crozier is exactly what our Sailors need: a leader who inspires confidence."

Early Friday evening, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense released a statement: