Report says VA not properly screening workers for past drug convictions, placing vets potentially at risk

Government Accountability Office says Veterans Affairs Department not following Drug Enforcement Administration guidelines.

HAMPTON, Va. — The health and well-being of nine million veterans could be at risk.

That's the bottom line from a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

It finds that the Department of Veterans Affairs does not properly screen job applicants.

The Drug Enforcement Administration requires VA medical centers to get a waiver before hiring anyone with a controlled substance-related felony conviction whose job gives them access to those substances.

But the GAO says the VA does not have a waiver policy in place and therefore might overlook people who may pose risks to veterans.

The report says because of this shortfall, the VA "lacks assurance that its personnel are properly vetted and suitable to provide care to veterans."

The GAO is making 14 recommendations to the VA, including that Veterans Health Administration establish a timeline for finalizing and implementing a policy regarding Drug Enforcement Administration employment waivers.

The GAO says such a policy should include guidance for determining whether employees have access to controlled substances.

The GAO also recommends that the VA establishes control procedures to ensure background investigations are completed and documented.