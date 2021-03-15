USS Harry S. Truman on chopping block? Some lawmakers blast the idea.

There hasn't been an official proposal from the Navy, but a report contends the aircraft carrier could be retired early to save overhaul and refueling costs.

WASHINGTON — USNI News cited an unnamed legislative source when it reported that the U.S. Navy is considering revisiting a 2019 proposal to take USS Harry S. Truman out of service to save the costs of a mid-life overhaul and nuclear refueling.

"The bottom line is, getting rid of ships when you're trying to be build the Navy is not a smart decision," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia, 2nd District). "You know, people can make the argument that I don't buy, that, we'll save some money immediately because we won't spend money to refuel it. But there's a lot of sunk costs in this carrier, with 25 years left in its life. And decommissioning it is obviously not going to be a long-term money-saving proposition."

Luria, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said it's all just speculation at this point, but, she made clear Monday in a talk with the Hudson Institute, she's against the idea.

"This isn't the first time this has come up with Harry S. Truman of other refuelings," she said. "It seems like when there is a discussion of finding efficiencies, this is one of those things that get revisited over and over again. And I will tell you, I'll fight for the same outcome as last year and last Congress. We've invested a lot on our carriers, and it's not time to decommission them halfway through their life."

In February, Newport News Shipbuilding announced it had been awarded a $2.9 billion contract for the refueling and complex overhaul of another carrier, USS John C. Stennis.