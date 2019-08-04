WASHINGTON — Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, in kicking off the improved VA.gov website, pledged to make his department more user-friendly for the nation's more than 20 million military veterans.

In a video posted on the department's website, Wilkie said:

We're proud of this first step to modernize VA.gov. We've put veterans first and will be working to expand and improve service for all of V.A.'s customers.

But a new report from the Government Accountability Office makes clear the V.A. still has a long way to go.

The GAO said the V.A., despite spending $4 billion, has made "limited progress" upgrading its IT systems.

The GAO also reported the V.A. "doesn't have an IT system that truly supports critical services, including veterans' health care and disability benefits."

The report also said the V.A. "cybersecurity management has weaknesses, which increases the vulnerability to cyber threats."

The GAO goes on to say it has placed the V.A. health on its "high-risk list" of programs that are 'vulnerable to fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, and need transformation.

Senator Mark Warner is concerned. In a statement to 13 News Now, he said:

For too long, the VA has struggled to modernize its IT systems, which are critical to providing vital benefits and healthcare services to our veterans. The recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report once again shines a light on this long-standing challenge, showing that the VA remains woefully behind in updating its IT systems and instead, has been using a majority of its budget to maintain legacy systems. Similarly, the GAO notes that the federal government’s failure to put more effort into hiring and retaining top talent to address these technology challenges is a major roadblock in improving our nation’s quality of care for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We’ve got to do better.