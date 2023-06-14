Retired Air Force colonel from Hampton is honored as a trailblazer

Quentin Smith Jr. earned awards of valor during Vietnam War, and was often the only Black officer and Black pilot among his peers.

HAMPTON, Va. — Retired Air Force Colonel Quentin Smith Jr. was an African-American trailblazer in Virginia.

The Hampton native earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and other awards for valor during combat operations during the Vietnam War.

As a member of the 360th Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron, Smith flew the EC-47 Goonfighter -- conducting secret, low-altitude Airborne Radio Direction Finding missions -- gathering communications intelligence.

During his career, Smith amassed more than 8,000 flying hours. But oftentimes, he was the only Black officer and only Black pilot among his peers.

"When I came along, it was a Jim Crow environment. You were judged by the color of your skin, not on your ability, talent, or your capability," he said.

Still, Smith said, "without hesitation," he'd do it all again.

"I truly believe we made a difference, we added value, and it was all worthwhile," he said.

Smith is about to receive high honors.

Since 2013, the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy have honored distinguished African American Virginians, past and present, as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History for their important contributions to the state, the nation, or their professions.

Smith is one of six honorees this year.

The list includes the late Wendell Oliver Scott Sr., the first African-American driver and team owner to compete and win in all divisions of stock car racing.

"We feel it's important to share these stories, to inspire the community, and to inform the community. So, we're proud to partner with the Library of Virginia to keep this history alive," said Cherise M. Newsome, Dominion Energy Senior Communications Specialist, Media Relations.