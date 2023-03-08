Hampton Roads, Navy bid farewell to legendary jet pilot, retired Rear Admiral Fred Metz

Metz served four combat tours in Vietnam, and later helped found the Association of Naval Aviation Monument in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads is saying goodbye to a legendary Navy pilot, and a familiar face to 13News Now viewers.

Retired Rear Admiral Fred Metz has passed away.

He appeared on WVEC newscasts dozens of times over the past two decades, discussing issues related to Naval aviation and military operations.

Metz served four combat tours in Vietnam, flying the A-6 Intruder and accumulating 5,000 accident-free hours. Metz served in the Navy for 35 years and earned the Legion of Merit and Distinguished Flying Cross.

In later life, Metz was instrumental in the establishment of the Association of Naval Aviation Monument at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

A memorial service is set for August 9 at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church.