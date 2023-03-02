Rope tied to resemble a noose found on Norfolk-based USS Laboon, Navy confirms

A spokesperson for the Navy, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer, said the rope "was found on multiple occasions on a sailor’s rack" in February.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy said it is investigating for potential misconduct after a rope tied to resemble a noose was found several times onboard the Norfolk-based USS Laboon.

A spokesperson for the Navy, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer, said the rope, tied like a slipknot, "was found on multiple occasions on a sailor’s rack" in February and that ship personnel started investigating right after the rope was first found.

"The Navy takes reports of intimidation seriously and will continue to investigate incidents of potential misconduct," Fischer said in a statement.

Fischer added that investigators haven't found the person responsible or haven't narrowed down the reason behind the rope being displayed.

He also said Navy officials offered the sailor affected counseling services, as well as an alternative arrangement on the ship or to be transferred off. The sailor, who wasn't named, denied the transfer options and is still on the ship.