Annual 'Run for the Fallen' begins at Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual "Run For The Fallen" is underway.

The four-day, 250-mile trek honors military members with ties to the state of Virginia who have died since the USS Cole attack and the beginning of the War on Terror.

Runners took off Thursday morning from Fort Story in Virginia Beach and should make it to Gloucester by the end of the day.

"We are honored to host the start of this great event," Fort Story Installation Commander Captain Michael Witherspoon said in a statement. "It is important that we remember our fallen heroes and continue to keep their memories alive."

Along the way, the runners stop to pay tribute to Gold Star families by reading the names of their deceased loved ones, rendering a salute, and, presenting them with a flag.

The run ends Sunday at Arlington National Cemetery.