'Run with the Chiefs 5K' returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 3,000 sailors laced up their sneakers on Friday for an annual Navy tradition. The "Run with the Chiefs 5K" returned to Naval Station Norfolk for the 18th year.

Participants included chiefs, senior chiefs, master chiefs, chief petty officer (CPO) selectees, and others from throughout Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

The 5K run is part of a six-week training period known as "Chiefs Initiation." During the initiation, senior leaders introduce chief selects to challenges designed to strengthen their leadership skills and provide a better understanding of what it means to be a Navy chief.

The initiation also includes training on the history and traditions of CPOs, physical challenges, and mentorships.