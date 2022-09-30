Flood of emotions from 21-year-old sailor found not guilty in USS Bonhomme Richard trial

21-year-old Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays began sobbing immediately after verdict was read by the judge.

SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old sailor accused of intentionally igniting the fire that burned down the USS Bonhomme Richard trial was found not guilty of arson on Friday, September 30.

At 9:21 am, after just less than a day of deliberation, military judge Captain Derek Butler returned a not guilty verdict against Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays.

The 21-year-old sailor immediately began sobbing loudly. He went into the gallery where his family was seated. He hugged his wife. His mom rubbed his back as he cried.

Outside court, Seaman Recruit Mays spoke to reporters for the first time.

"I'm so grateful this is finally over," he said. "It's been a long two years. I've been waiting a long time. I could say the past two years have been the hardest of my entire life as a young man."

Mays, who was flanked by his defense attorneys, his wife, and family added, "I've lost time with friends. I've lost friends. I've lost time with family and my entire Navy career was ruined. I'm looking forward to starting over," he added.

He did not take any questions from reporters.

CBS 8 did manage to ask him how he felt when the verdict was read. Mays responded: "I feel great. Thank you."

Seaman Recruit Mays was found not guilty of Willful Hazarding of a Vessel and Aggravated Arson.

If convicted, Mays faced life behind bars.

