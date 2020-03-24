Sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus

The aircraft carrier, currently deployed in the Pacific, last made a port call 15 days ago in Vietnam.

WASHINGTON — Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly says three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus. The aircraft carrier, at sea in Asia, last made a port call 15 days ago in Vietnam.

The chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, says there currently is no plan to pull the carrier from its mission. He says the three sailors are being removed from the ship and admitted to a Defense Department hospital.