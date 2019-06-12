Sailors from multiple Navy commands across Hampton Roads will volunteer for Snowball Express to support Gold Star Families during their annual trip from Norfolk to Disney World.

The Snowball Express, sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, serves the children of fallen military heroes by hosting an event. It always takes place around the holidays since this time can be challenging for grieving families.

The trip offers a break away from routine and the opportunity to lean on other families for support.

Sailors from Hampton Roads installations volunteer for the Norfolk send-off to remind families that the Navy continues to support them and will never forget about them and their sacrifices.

“The children and [parents/guardians] that are participating in Snowball are often moved to tears when they see the love and support from hundreds of Sailors that have shown up to see them off and welcome them home,” said Melissa Black, Gold Star coordinator for Naval Station Norfolk, adding, “What an honor and privilege it is for me to be witness to this beautiful expression of love and compassion.”

More than 1,750 Gold Star families participate across the country in Snowball Express annually. This year, the families will travel to Disney World from December 7 to 11.

