SAN DIEGO — Some military bases in San Diego County have instituted heightened security measures and warned of increased entry gate delays, according to base Twitter posts.

MCAS Miramar sent out a notice on Twitter on Saturday reporting increased entry gate delays.

Camp Pendleton sent a similar message on social media on Saturday, warning of increased entry gate delays and asking everyone entering the base to have IDs ready and that all IDs will be checked.

Friday evening, Naval Base Point Loma implemented additional security measures, according to a Facebook post.

"Those driving onto base can expect delays at the gates as our security team conduct 100% ID checks for all personnel," the naval base's statement said. "Please allow for additional time to get on base to allow for these required security measures."



The escorting of adult visitors is suspended for all base users, the statement continued. "All personnel without normal access to the base will be required to be vetted at the Pass Office during normal working hours only.



"Please ensure you have two forms of ID to expedite the vetting process. Normally, this information should be provided at least three work days before the visit. Call 619-553-8978 for more information."



Base personnel were asked to report any suspicious activity to Naval Base Point Loma security forces at 619-553-9870 for non-emergencies or 911 for an emergency.

The measures follow rising tensions in the Middle East after an American drone killed a top Iranian general, although there is no mention in the Twitter posts linking the heightened security to mounting hostilities. Base officials were unavailable for comment.

Navy veteran Victor Slater said he has worked on every base and at one point he specialized in counter-terrorism.

"Americans tend to have a short memory when it comes to what we've been through since 2001," Slater said. "It's just a reminder our enemies are alive and well."

Local law enforcement has also asked anyone who spots suspicious activity to report it.