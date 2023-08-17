With scam artists preying upon veterans, Attorney General Miyares leads effort to restore protections

An AARP study finds two-thirds of vets are unaware they are entitled to receive free assistance filing benefits claims.

NORFOLK, Va. — Preventing veterans from being victims of scams: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is leading an effort to urge Congress to step in and protect vulnerable vets.

Nearly two-thirds of veterans are unaware that they can receive free assistance with PACT Act benefits claims through the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a new AARP report.

The survey found criminals are taking advantage of veterans' lack of awareness by offering fraudulent benefits claims assistance with promises of lucrative benefits.

"It's greed and it is the worst type of human being to take advantage of our veterans," said Miyares.

He has joined a 44-state bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in a letter to Congress urging passage of the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (GUARD) Veterans Affairs Benefits Act.

Federal law requires proper accreditation through the VA Office of General Counsel for anyone who assists veterans in preparing, presenting, or prosecuting claims. However, in 2006, the law's criminal penalties were removed and the OGC virtually lost its power to enforce the statute.

Miyares, in an interview with 13News Now, said it's a problem that must be fixed.

"What has happened, as we've seen so often, is bad actors will enter into the marketplace when there is a lack of enforcement, and these bad actors have been exploiting our veterans and those that have given so much. So that's what a lot of this is, is closing what I think is a pretty glaring loophole," he said.