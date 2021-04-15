Search and rescue crews across Virginia teamed up in annual forum to enhance recovery missions

Multiple Virginia search and rescue crews teamed up with the Coast Guard on the Elizabeth River to learn new lifesaving skills.

HAMPTON, Va. — Search and rescue teams across Hampton Roads and Virginia joined together Thursday to learn new skills.

The Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team and the United States Coast Guard hosted the 15th annual Steven Todd Dooley Search and Rescue Forum this week.

More than 20 crews and about 100 emergency responders got together to learn how to improve their communication skills on the water, and as a result, their response times.

“It’s just building a more capable force - and I would say coming back to that, none of us can succeed unless we all succeed together," said U.S. Coast Guard Commander, Captain Samson Stevens.

On Thursday, crews observed a helicopter water rescue in the Elizabeth River.

“To show exactly how we would rescue a person, whether it’s from the deck of the boat or whether it is from the water, using our rescue swimmers and aircraft commanders," Stevens said.

Stevens told 13News Now that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to reduce the number of crews who came out this year. At the same time, they're seeing more people on the water, making their job and this training even more important.

“There has been an increase in search and rescue in the past year, and that just doubles down on the Coast Guard’s and all of the SAR forums' messages to the public - which is to ensure that you’re boating safely," Stevens said.

Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team Senior Director Bill Burket helped organize the training.

Burket explained crews would also be conducting exercises for a growing concern on the water.

“Unfortunately, we are getting a lot of abandoned vessels in the area. Vessels that are adrift, and that’s very problematic for any agency to deal with," said Burket.

Stevens explained this year, crews were learning more about using technology to find people in the water, so they can get them to safety. He also wanted to make sure everyone is prepared before they get on their boats.