Secretary of Defense wants more diverse, inclusive military

GAO report says DOD needs to "strengthen its efforts" when it comes to diversity, equality and inclusion.

WASHINGTON — The nation's first Black Secretary of Defense says a more diverse military makes for a better military.

Lloyd Austin spoke about the issue during a Black History Month roundtable at the White House.

After 41 years in uniform, by reaching the rank of four-star Army General last year, Austin achieved an historic first.

"I'm honored to be the first African American Secretary of Defense, but I really don't want to be the last African American Secretary of Defense," he said.

And now, 74 years after President Harry Truman signed the executive order desegregating the U.S. armed forces, Austin wants to make sure he makes the military as inclusive as possible.

"I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides," Austin said.

"And I equate diversity with being invited to the dance. Inclusion is actually being asked to dance. So, just because you're a diverse organization doesn't mean you're inclusive. It doesn't mean that people feel they're part of the organization and they're welcome. And that's one of my goals, is to make that we have that environment that's not only diverse in the ranks, but diverse in leadership and inclusive as well."

According to the Defense Department, 41% of military personnel identify as members of minority groups.

A December 2020 Pentagon report noted that the "DOD has observed modest increases in minority demographic representation in officer grades since the transition to an all-volunteer force, but persistent underrepresentation in senior officer grades continues."