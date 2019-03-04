NORFOLK, Va. — Pentagon leaders are hoping to retire the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) early, to support the development of future weapons systems and unmanned platforms.

That plan has not been well received by several members of Congress, including U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

"The notion that you take a carrier like the Truman and not refuel it when the ship has an additional 30 years of life left in it seems odd, and people are puzzled by it," Kaine told 13News Now on Wednesday.

Kaine also said there is bipartisan work to look deeper into the plans for the Truman.

If the Pentagon does not reverse course, the loss of the Truman could create a huge impact on the local economy. Newport News Shipbuilding was supposed to perform the carrier's midlife overhaul in 2024.

The Pentagon said their plan will save more than $30 billion over 25 years.

