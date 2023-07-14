Senate OK's $886B Defense bill

The NDAA authorizes 10 new Navy warships, preserves 31 amphibious vessels and provides a 5.2 % pay hike for military personnel.

WASHINGTON — More ships for the Navy and more money for troops.

Those are two key highlights of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which has now passed in the Senate by an overwhelming 86-to-11 margin.

The $886 billion measure sets all military policy for Fiscal Year 2024.

The Democrat-controlled Senate's version of the NDAA authorizes 10 new Navy warships, preserves 31 amphibious vessels and provides a 5.2 % pay hike for military personnel.

And, following a series of suicides in the Navy, the bill expands mental health counseling for service members.

Still, a show-down looms with the Republican-controlled House, which passed a series of hot-button social issue amendments that Democrats in the Senate find unacceptable.

"The House bill is partisan and contains things that aren't really related to defense priorities. So, the defense bill needs to be about preparing the nation against warriors externally. It shouldn't be about advancing internal culture wars," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).