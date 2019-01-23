FORT BRAGG, North Carolina — A Green Beret from Carrollton, Virginia and an Old Dominion University alumnus, was killed while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Special Forces Sgt. 1st Class Joshua "Zach" Beale was killed on Tuesday in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

The 32-year-old was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

"Joshua was a smart, talented and dedicated member of 3rd SFG (A) and the special operations community. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the fortunate opportunity to know him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this tragic loss," said Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd SFG (A) commander.

Beale graduated from ODU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in 2008. He joined the Army in 2011.

This was Beale's fourth overseas tour and his third tour to Afghanistan.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Beale was the second American servicemember killed in action in Afghanistan in 2019. Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock died Thursday in Germany from wounds suffered by enemy fire in Afghanistan on Jan. 13.