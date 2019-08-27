CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Almost 400 service members, from various naval commands, helped lighten school teachers' loads by volunteering to help them set up their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads’ 4th Annual "Servicing Our Schools" Initiative on Wednesday, August 28 allowed teachers to focus on other responsibilities related to planning, developing, and organizing lesson plans and preparing for the upcoming Family Open House events.

Service members helped teachers with their classrooms from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Last year, some of the things the volunteers helped with preparing bulletin boards, sorting books for the student book baskets, distributing textbooks, assembling student furniture, cutting out letters, organizing books for classroom libraries, and arranging furniture within classrooms.

The event took place at 25 elementary and middle schools throughout the City of Chesapeake.

