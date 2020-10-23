Shipyard settles complaint on 2011-2012 discriminatory hiring practice allegation

Although Newport News Shipbuilding strongly denies wrongdoing or unlawful acts, it agreed to pay $3.5 million to some former applicants.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs says from November 1, 2011 through October 31, 2012, Newport News Shipbuilding discriminated against African American applicants for various skilled labor jobs.

The worlds' only maker of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, and one of only two U.S. companies to build nuclear powered attack submarines, denies wrongdoing. However, the company agreed to pay $3.5 million in back pay and interest to 4,428 affected African American applicants who weren't hired for the 10 different positions.

Additionally, the shipyard has agreed to provide job opportunities to 141 African American members of the affected class.

Charles Spivey, president of the 11,000-plus member United Steelworkers Union Local 8888, saw it as a step in the right direction.

"As a person of color, I think that sends a great message," Spivey said.

He says he believes the shipyard's management team is sincerely committed to fair hiring practices.

"To come to this here conclusion that they will pay that, and then the biggest point, it's not the settlement, it's that they're going to be committed to do better on, kind of, meeting the standards that this requires hiring minorities," he said.

Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Michele Hodge spoke out on the decision from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“This agreement remedies past and prevents future systematic hiring discrimination at Newport News Shipbuilding, and ensures the company complies with federal hiring and equal employment opportunity laws,” Hodge said.

Newport News Shipbuilding denies wrong-doing, agrees to $3.5 million settlement with Labor Dept. to compensate more than 4,000 African American job applicants who claim they were discriminated against in 2011-2012. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/OP1aRQWAi0 — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) October 23, 2020

In a statement to 13 News Now, the shipyard wrote:

"Newport News Shipbuilding is committed to equal employment in our hiring and employment practices.

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) conducted a routine compliance evaluation of our hiring and compensation practices for 2011 and 2012. It alleged no disparities in our compensation practices but alleged – during a period when the company received nearly 50,000 job applications; hiring approximately 2,025 – that Newport News Shipbuilding had a statistical shortfall of 141 African American and female hires.

We strongly deny that we discriminated against any of the applicants during the hiring process.

We fully cooperated with the OFCCP's audit, and it's important to note that the agency did not identify any specific discriminatory practice by any of our employees in its findings.

To bring the matter to a close, we have agreed in an early resolution conciliation agreement to pay $3.5 million in back wages and interest without admitting to any wrongdoing or violation of law.