Pentagon dismisses role for military in event of chaos following election

The Department of Defense was asked if the military is prepared to step in to provide support to civilian authorities, in case there's unrest after the election.

"I would just say we have a Constitution," he said. "And our Constitution, which all members of the military have sworn an oath to, provides no role for the military as arbiter of political or election disputes. The issue appears to be born of un-serious thought reflecting a fundamental lack of appreciation for the history of our democracy and the civil-military relationship established by the Constitution."