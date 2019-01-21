NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads is demonstrating its generosity during the shutdown in many ways.

History's longest government shutdown prompted Tidewater Tech and Centura College to do their part, to help neighbors in need.

"Our mission is to help," said Paula Massey, Tidewater Tech Executive Director. "We help our students and we also want to help our community."

They launched a drive to collect non-perishable food, toiletries and baby items to help Coast Guard families who are currently going without pay.

While no one here is happy there's a shutdown, they are happy to try to help out.

"No doubt about it," said Tidewater Tech welding teacher John McCarthy. "We always want to show our support for the military. And here you know, it's a big military area, and we just like to show our support."

Even though the Arctic-like temperatures made for a ridiculously cold day, none of the volunteers complained.

"It just kind of warms you up from the inside, makes you feel good that you're helping those who are really struggling right now through no fault of their own," said Emily Sain, Tidewater Tech Career Services Coordinator. "So, it's a wonderful feeling, so I don't mind the cold so much."

Although the focus today was to help the Coast Guard, Tidewater Tech and Centura College also plan to provide a meal for the TSA Agents and Air Traffic Controllers at Norfolk International Airport, who are also impacted by the shutdown.