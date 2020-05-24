x
Small fire breaks out at Oceana commissary

The commissary was still able to open for business as usual on Sunday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire that broke out on the roof of the commissary at Naval Air Station Oceana is under investigation.

According to a base spokesperson, crews responded to a small fire on the building's roof early Sunday morning. No one was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished.

While the fire remains under investigation, the commissary was able to open for business as usual on Sunday, as nothing inside the building was damaged.

