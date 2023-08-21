Soldier at Joint Base Langley-Eustis 'reportedly' involved in stabbing

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the stabbing.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A soldier at Joint Base Langley-Eustis was "reportedly" involved in a stabbing early Monday morning, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

The spokesperson said the soldier is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. It's unclear if the stabbing happened at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton or Fort Eustis in Newport News.

