'Soldiers' Angels' aims to ensure military, vets and families are taken care of

NORFOLK, Va. — With frequent deployments and separations, military life can be tough. The economy is making it worse.

That's where "Soldiers' Angels" comes in, providing aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.

The nonprofit group was started in 2003 by the family of General George S. Patton, and it is once again this year providing a way to make the holiday season a little easier for military and veteran families.

Each year during the holiday season, the organization spreads cheer by "adopting" military and veteran families across the country.

The program pairs deployed military and veteran families with businesses and individuals who want to help them have a memorable holiday season.

Last year, nearly1,300 families and 3,600 children received presents and gift cards valued at over $555,000.

"Whoever adopts them will provide at least one item for each child, those under the age of 18, and then also a gift card towards their meal," said Soldiers' Angels President and CEO Amy Palmer.

She says it's a true labor of love.

"It's amazing to serve them and just be able to say thank you," Palmer said.

The program is open to service members, E1 to E6, based on financial need, who will be deployed through December 25.

It is also open to honorably discharged Post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans and HUD/VASH veteran families.