Strict rules in place for visitors to national cemeteries for Memorial Day

Families visiting Hampton National Cemetery and across the U.S. are asked to follow CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines.

HAMPTON, Va. — Families and friends planning to visit national cemeteries, including Hampton National Cemetery, during Memorial Day weekend are asked to follow current CDC guidelines during the pandemic.

The National Cemetery Administration said all 142 VA national cemeteries will be open for visitors.

Families and friends can place flowers or individual flags at veterans' graves.

Officials are asking cemetery visitors to follow CDC guidelines. This includes maintaining physical social distancing, avoiding large crowds or gatherings.

The annual event of groups placing flags at veterans' graves was prohibited this year following the national COVID-19 pandemic.

NCA officials said it was a difficult decision but limiting the number of volunteers is not practical.

Cemetery staff will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony to officially commemorate Memorial Day.