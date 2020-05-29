Strike Fighter Squadron pulled off USS Ford after sailor tests positive for COVID-19

After a sailor tested positive for COVID-19, a Naval Air Station Oceana-based squadron was pulled off the USS Ford to undergo a "precautionary" isolation.

NORFOLK, Va. — After a sailor tested positive for COVID-19, an entire strike fighter squadron was pulled off the USS Gerald R. Ford to undergo a "precautionary" isolation.

The diagnosed member of the Oceana-based "Fighting Blacklions," or VFA-213, had contact with other members of the squadron but had not been on the ship recently, according to a spokeswoman for Naval Air Force Atlantic.

The COVID-19 positive sailor is in isolation, and the other members of the squadron are also isolating as they wait for medical screening and contact tracing for the new coronavirus, said Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg.

The squadron was taken off the ship Wednesday, and the aircraft carrier pulled away from Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.