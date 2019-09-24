NORFOLK, Va. — The US Navy says the deaths of three sailors on board USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) last week were all apparent suicides.

It brings a total of five crew members who have lost their lives to suicide in the last two years.

"My heart is broken," said CO Captain Sean Bailey in an online statement. "Now is the time to come together as a crew and as a family to grieve, to support each other, and to care for those in need."

Bailey said last week's deaths were all separate, unrelated incidents.

The deaths come as the Navy is facing its third straight year of a higher-than-normal rate of suicides, according to USNI News.

Chaplains, psychologists, and counselors are all available to crew members on board the ship, Bailey said. Additionally, if you find yourself in need, you can call the Suicide Hotline number at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Military OneSource at 1-800-342-9647. You can also text “home” to the Crisis Hotline at 741741.

The Navy provides the Operational Stress Control Blog, which is meant to help sailors cope with stress.

