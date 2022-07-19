Survey results show 'concern for the all-volunteer force'

The Military Family Advisory Network study finds active-duty troops, spouses, and vets are less likely to recommend military service to others than two years ago.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fewer military, veterans and spouses are likely to recommend military service than they were a few years ago.

According to a new survey of more than 8,600 participants by the Military Family Advisory Network, the percentage of respondents who said they would recommend military life dropped from 74.5% in 2019 to 62.9% in 2021.

Some key family well-being findings may explain why.

The survey showed that 60.9% of respondents say they carry the burden of paying more than they can comfortably afford for housing.

Additionally, 51.2% stated that they have had trouble saving money over the past two years, and 57% have experienced financial emergencies in the past.

And, 18.4% of currently serving families said they're experiencing food insecurity, with 9.6% experiencing hunger.

"And it's alarming, truly, that families are struggling to make ends meet," said Gabby L'Esperance, MFAN's Director of Research and Program Evaluation. "We saw an 11% drop in military family respondents' likelihood to recommend military service to somebody who's considering it. This is a concern for the future of the all volunteer force.