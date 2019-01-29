WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats appeared before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and painted a pretty grim picture.

"The composition of the threats we face is a toxic mix of strategic competitors, regional powers, weak and failed states and non-state actors using a variety of tools in overt and subtle ways to achieve their goals," he said.

Coats said there is still the persistent threat of outside interference in U.S. elections.

"We assess that foreign actors will view the 2020 U.S. elections as an opportunity to advance their interests," he said.

On top of all that, Virginia Senator Mark Warner pointed out the shutdown.

"I do worry the FBI has a number of contractors, under our current setting, they will come out of the 35-day shutdown with nothing to show," he said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray responded, "Needless to say, we are still assessing the overall operational impact of the shutdown. But, what's quite clear is, it was incredibly negative and painful for the 37,000 men and women of the FBI and their families."

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Despite it all though, North Carolina Senator Richard Burr sounded an optimistic note.

"Although the threats we now face are dynamic and varied and numerous, I'm confident that the intelligence community will continue to deliver on their mandate to reduce uncertainty in an increasingly uncertain world," said Burr.

Meanwhile, the House Armed Services Committee was studying the role that active-duty troops are playing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Virginia First District Republican Rob Wittman asked, "And do the troops and their capabilities also help the Customs and Border Patrol agents in stymieing the flow of narcotics into the United States?"

John C. Rood, Under-Secretary of Defense replied, "Yes." To which,

Wittman responded, "Very good."

Democrats said its wrong that troops had to miss the holidays, and still haven't been given an end-of-mission date.

"I don't think that is the way to treat military members," said Rep. Jackie Spier (D-California).

Fleet Cyber Command Commander, Vice Admiral Michael Gilday said the military is trying to send personnel home as soon as possible.

"At its peak, we had 5,900 troops, active duty deployed to the border," he said. "That was early November. That number was cut down to 2,400 by Christmas, so, what we have tried to do is systematically reduce those numbers."